4 Tips For Boosting Employee Productivity Amidst the Outbreak As They Work From Home

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Mar. 26, 2020: The new coronavirus outbreak has slowed down the entire world for good and for bad.

Yes, people have gotten a chance to spend more time with their family; but several organizations are having a tough time struggling to sustain the virus.

Now, working from home is what is required, and so, maintaining productivity can often look like a challenge that many employers may have to face. Thankfully, it’s not the end of the world yet.

Here are four simple tips to boost employee productivity as they work from home amidst this outbreak:

1. Turn It Into a Game

You are home, your employees are home, and your clients are home. Do you know what that means?

It’s evident that as you and your team have a lot more time to be more productive and work more efficiently, your clients also have the time to be pickier about the quality of work that is expected from your side.

Clearly, the need for doing better is dire, and improvement can be assured by gamifying your projects.

How do you do that?

Well, it’s not the toughest thing to do. You can simply introduce a points system and rate all of your employees’ everyday performances based on several qualitative assessments along with useful suggestions.

This can help all your employees give their best so you can all sail through these tough times.

2. Host Online Training Sessions

If your company had been looking for new talented employees for a long time, the chances are that you may as well have some new employees working from home.

Their onboarding process would surely have been stalled. However, there’s still time to help them work better.

Make use of eLearning here. With the help of the right employee training software, you can make your new employees participate in the training process. This will enable them to learn everything that they must know before they start working on their first project.

3. Lift Their Morale

As not all of us are used to working from home, some of your employees may be having a tough time pulling this off.

But don’t worry. Know that they are giving their best and you must acknowledge their efforts, as well as constantly encourage them to do better.

Remember the first pointer?

It’s crucial to talk to them about the areas where they can improve and help them hone their skills so they can do so.

This will surely lift their morale and keep them motivated.

4. Indulge In Fun Team Activities From Home

As a larger part of the world is at home, working, spending time with family and doing a lot more, it’s time when you as an employer can also relax and offer your teammates to join in.

The idea is simple. All you need to do is have fun. Whether it’s by watching a motivational video. Or by having a virtual team dinner, or movie or even a musical performance. The aim is to engage better with your team members and keep them respecting and loving your company and its culture just like they do on usual workdays.

This will keep boredom away and release stress so your team can be more productive.

Final words

As the pandemic has pushed us all inside our houses, there’s a lot of good that we as employers can make out of it. This is the time to encourage your employees even more as they have the comforts of their home.

