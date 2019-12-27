A Peek Inside The Caribbean Villa Where Boris Johnson Will Ring In The New Year With His Beau

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY., Fri. Dec. 27, 2019: Newly reelected UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, is set to ring in the New Year with his girlfriend, environmental campaigner Carrie Symonds, in the Caribbean island of Mustique after stopping over in St. Lucia Thursday.

The week-long holiday is set to cost some 37,000 pounds which includes 2 first class flights on British Airways to St Lucia for £10,000, 2 Transfer flights to Mustique for £700, a week-long stay private villa for £20,000.

Here are photos from the Oceanus villa where the couple will stay. It is a Moorish castle-style villa, designed by Arne Hasselqvist, dramatically dominating the high hills above the island’s western coast and built from natural materials, and set around four ornamental pools.

Living room.

Dining room.

All about the view.

A view on one of the king bedrooms.

The pool.

It comes with 1 Butler, 1 Chef, 1 Gardener and 1 Housekeeper. It includes 5 bedrooms with en-suite showers and ocean and sunset views.

Saint Lucia

Meanwhile, Johnson and Symonds stopped over in Saint Lucia for a short layover Thursday and a photo op with Prime Minister Alan Chastanet, who posted two images to his Instagram.

“I thanked the PM for his country’s continued support to our country and the region and of course took the opportunity to once again offer my heartiest congratulations on his hard-won and well-deserved victory in the recent election. We look forward to working more closely together on our countries shared mutual interests,” Chastanet posted.

The post A Peek Inside The Caribbean Villa Where Boris Johnson Will Ring In The New Year With His Beau appeared first on Caribbean and Latin America Daily News.