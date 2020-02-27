CARIBBEAN TRAVEL NEWS ROUNDUP- Feb. 28, 2020

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

Here are the top stories making news on the Caribbean travelscene for Feb. 28, 2020:

The Caribbean region outpaced the international rate of growth in Stayover arrivals for 2019, growing grew by 4.4 per cent to reach 31.5 million according to latest caribbean tourism organization data.

The Caribbean region remains coronavirus free and wants to keep it that way. Cruise line MSC Cruises was denied entry to Cayman Islands and Jamaica amid fears of COVID-19 but yesterday docked In Cozumel, Mexico.

Calgary native Ken Elliott, 65, who was shot last Saturday night during a struggle with two masked would-be robbers who invaded their rental home in Christ Church, Barbados, underwent surgery Tuesday in a Florida Hospital, but uncertainty persists over his medical condition and when he might return home.

Canada continues to warn nationals seeking to travel to haiti to Avoid all non-essential travel.

A new airline, Air Demerara, is fine tuning its plans to operate from Guyana’s main international airports by the year 2021 even as Eastern Airline is set to launch nonstop flights between New York and Georgetown beginning March 5.

Tourism hoteliers and executives are among those mourning the death of pioneering Caribbean hotelier, Sir Royston O. Hopkin, owner and chairman of Grenada’s Spice Island Beach Resort in his native Grenada, who passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

And get ready for Hike Fest 2020 this may in the commonwealth of dominica. See more at http://dhta.org/hikefest/

