ContourGlobal Inaugurates Innovative Hybrid Power System in Bonaire

BONAIRE, Dutch Antilles and LONDON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – For seven years ContourGlobal and its client, “WEB” (Water-en Energiebedrijf Bonaire, the island’s electricity and water utility), have collaborated to achieve the holy grail of electricity provision on island nations: more renewable energy, lower costs and around-the-clock reliability. This common challenge throughout the Caribbean region is now being solved on Bonaire, where ContourGlobal recently inaugurated the extension of its innovative Hybrid Power System joined by representatives of WEB, the island government and other dignitaries and guests.

The Dutch island of Bonaire enjoys strong seasonal winds, peaking from December to June. Harnessing this extraordinary wind resource enables ContourGlobal to deliver electricity that is lower in cost and carbon emissions than liquid fuel-based alternatives. Because of the intermittency of wind and solar resources, reliable uninterrupted electricity supply requires an innovative solution that can keep the lights on even when wind speeds drop or clouds block the sun. Utilizing a new state-of-the-art Li-Ion battery with a 6MW/6MWh capacity and power management system supplied by Wärtsilä Greensmith, ContourGlobal is able to maximize wind generation, resulting in reduced costs to WEB by 36% over the last 7 years, decreased CO 2 emissions and improved engine efficiency. This has been achieved while maintaining unprecedented levels of reliability including zero blackouts for five straight years.

The hybrid generation system owned and operated by ContourGlobal Bonaire consists of a new battery and digital power management system, the wind farm and newly expanded dual-fuel engines which together supply the entire island’s electricity demand. The new battery storage system supports Bonaire’s grid by injecting active and reactive current to balance decreases in wind speed with a rapid response time of 50-100 milliseconds. The newly enhanced electricity production system also eliminates the need for the engines to operate at costly low levels of output to support the reliability needs of the electricity grid. Instead, the battery itself can maintain a reliable electricity supply on a second-by-second basis so that during high wind periods the engines can be shut down or used only as a last resort.

Bonaire, the world’s first Blue Destination, is committed to sustainable tourism and has undertaken an ambitious plan to promote 100% sustainable electricity production, including the maximum possible contribution from renewable electricity. ContourGlobal’s contribution to this plan through its expansion of this unique project was recently recognized by the “Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum” (CREF), which awarded ContourGlobal Bonaire “BEST MICROGRID PROJECT” for 2019.

Joseph C. Brandt, President and CEO of ContourGlobal said, “Our new innovative battery-led hybrid system will move Blue Bonaire one step closer to its ambition of a fully sustainable but still reliable grid. The success of the project is a direct result of the productive partnership between the teams of ContourGlobal, Wärtsilä Greensmith and ILTEKNO who delivered the project without any Lost Time Incidents in record time and on budget. We look forward to continuing to partner with our client WEB to increase renewable energy production by installing new solar generation and more productive wind turbines.”

For additional information about this innovative power system please see the video embedded here or at https://www.contourglobal.com/asset/bonaire

About ContourGlobal

ContourGlobal is listed on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange (TKR: GLO) and is an international owner and operator of contracted wholesale power generation businesses with approximately 4.8 GW in operation in 18 countries. ContourGlobal operates a portfolio of 107 renewable and thermal power plants across Europe, Latin America, and Africa utilizing a wide range of technologies.

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZkLA_5jrhs