Coronavirus Cases In The Caribbean Now At 85 – UPDATED

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. March 16, 2020 – UPDATED: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Caribbean continues to increase, with 85 cases reported across the region as of this morning, according to News Americas analysis.

Jamaica and Martinique now have the highest number of confirmed cases in the Caribbean with 15 each, respectively.

The Dominican Republic and French Guiana now have 11 cases each.

Here’s the count for other countries confirming COVID-19 cases to date:

Guyana – 7

Guadeloupe – 6

Puerto Rico – 5

Cuba – 4

Trinidad and Tobago – 4

St. Barths – 3

Aruba -2

Curacao – 2

St. Lucia – 2

Saint Martin – 2

Antigua & Barbuda – 1

Bahamas – 1

Cayman Islands – 1

St. Barths – 1

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 1

Suriname – 1

USVI – 1

Globally, there are now 175,693 cases and 6,715.

The news comes as UN Secretary General António Guterres said in an op ed that United Nations economists estimate that the virus could cost the global economy at least $1 trillion this year – and perhaps far more.

