In Photos – Damage From 6.6 Magnitude Earthquake In Puerto Rico Emerges
News Americas, NEW YORK, NY., Tues. Jan. 7, 2020: Images of the destruction caused by a 6.6-magnitude earthquake that rocked Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning have begun emerging even as the US Geological Survey registered numerous aftershocks, one as high as 5.6.
US Customs and Border reported power outages throughout the island, but a tsunami warning was cancelled.
Here are some of the images from the damage caused by the earthquake as taken by Kike Bartolomei/@Kike_Bartolomei, Associate Editor @ESPNSports in Puerto Rico and by Getty’s RICARDO ARDUENGO.