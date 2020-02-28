MARIJUANA NEWS ROUNDUP – Feb. 28, 2020

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. Feb. 28, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for Feb. 28, 2020:

Hall of Fame basketball player Isiah Thomas is the latest celeb venturing into weed, acquiring a partnership in VESL Oils, a CBD product manufacturer based in ArvadA, Colorado.

NBA Star Kevin Durant thinks weed ‘shouldn’t even be a huge topic’ for the League anymore.

Israel’s Prime Minister Says the Country Could Follow Canadian Model of Pot Legalization.

The Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana says it expects to complete a crucial public survey on whether cannabis should be legalized by mid-April.

A Government Minister in Barbados is making it clear that 30 per cent of any investment coming to the country for the medicinal cannabis industry must be reserved for ordinary Barbadians while foreign investors will receive 70 per cent.

The numbers of American seniors over age 65 who now smoke marijuana or use edibles increased two-fold between 2015 and 2018, according to research published Monday in JAMA.

A judge in Trinidad and Tobago reminded high schoolers this week that any­one found guilty of bring­ing mar­i­jua­na to a school faces a max­i­mum penal­ty of TT$3 mil­lion as well as life im­pris­on­ment if found guilty by the High Court.

And three marijuana stocks to consider this week are: OrganiGram Holdings, Cresco Labs and Cronos Group.

