One Caribbean Country Now Has Over 3,100 Cases Of Coronavirus

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. April 14, 2020: The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus surged past 3,100 in one Caribbean country alone Monday.

The Dominican Republic continues to be the epicenter of the virus for the Caribbean, with its confirmed cases jumping to 3,167 yesterday even as deaths from COVID-19 reached 177 there.

Puerto Rico now has the second highest number of cases in the Caribbean region with 903 as of Monday and 45 deaths.

Cuba has the third highest number of cases regionwide, reaching 726 yesterday as deaths there jumped to 21.

Other countries in the Caribbean lag further behind but their total continues to uptick daily. Here’s where other countries in the Caribbean region now stack up as far as confirmed cases and deaths to date:

Martinique – 157 cases and 6 deaths

Guadeloupe – 145 cases and 8 deaths

Trinidad and Tobago – 113 plus 8 deaths

Aruba – 92

French Guiana – 86

Jamaica – 73 and plus 4 deaths.

Barbados – 72 and plus 4 deaths.

Bermuda – 57 plus 5 deaths

US Virgin Islands – 51 plus 1 death

Cayman Islands – 54 plus one death

Sint Maarten – 52 Plus 9 deaths

Bahamas – 49 plus 8 deaths

Guyana – 47 plus 6 deaths

Haiti – 40 plus 3 deaths

St. Martin – 32 plus 2 deaths

Antigua & Barbuda – 23 plus 2 deaths

Dominica – 16

St. Lucia – 15

Belize – 14 plus 2 deaths

Curacao – 14 plus one death

Grenada – 14

St. Kitts & Nevis – 12

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 12

Montserrat – 11

Turks & Caicos – 10 plus 1 death

Suriname – 10 plus one death

St. Barth – 6

British Virgin Islands – 3

Anguilla – 3

Sint Eustatius – 3

NewsAmericasNow.com