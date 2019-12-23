Penny Stocks To Watch: What You Should Know

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Dec. 23, 2019: Penny stocks are those that are valued at less than one dollar, and to make money with them you have to know what you’re doing beforehand. They are not a great way to get rich quick, however, people have been known to get rich with them anyway. If you’re curious about which penny stocks to watch as the year 2020 approaches, below are a few of them recommended by the experts.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE: BSIG)

When the market goes up it is natural for money management firms such as this one to outperform the market. This stock cost $20 in the year 2014, and if the market rises it could be that again in 2020. Today, many analysts have set the high price target for BSIG at $17, which would be a gain from the price it is today.

Changyou.com (NASDAQ: CYOU)

Because the gaming industry is growing by leaps and bounds and Changyou.com is an electronic gaming stock, this stock is bound to make you at least a little money as we head into 2020. Couple the type it is with the trade war and the 2020 election, and you’ll understand why you might very well make some money with it. It is expected to grow by at least 15% in FY2019, in part because the U.S.-China tensions are expected to ease up before the 2020 election.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM)

The company is involved mostly in integrated circuits and solutions and supplies parts for cars and electronics such as computers, which can be affected by the recession. However, it also is expanding in areas such as China, Singapore, and Japan, among others, which is one of the reasons why many experts expect it to do well on a long-term basis. One of the many penny stocks to watch, especially because many people expect the trade war with China to end sometime in 2020, this is a good one to keep your eye on.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ: TATT)

Only a few years ago, one share was roughly $12, but it is now trading at around $5. However, since the company provides services for the military and aerospace markets, most experts expect the stock to start going up and continuing the trend afterwards. The company boasts far more in assets than liabilities, and it always seems to go back to being profitable even after its rough spells.

U.S. Steel Corporation (NYSE: X)

Of all the penny stocks to watch, many experts predict this one will be a true winner. Steel stocks suffered great losses thanks to the trade war with China, and U.S. Steel Corp. is now trading at roughly $10 per share. Steel is important in the making of millions of household goods, so it is only a matter of time before the stocks start to go up again. If you buy shares of it today, you could definitely make a profit when they go up to $20 or more per share sometime next year, which many analysts suspect they are going to do.

