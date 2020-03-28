The Caribbean Now Has Over 1,400 Coronavirus Cases

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. March 28, 2020: The number of COVID-19 cases in the Caribbean is still spiking upwards and has shown no signs of slowing down so far.

As the global total number of confirmed cases from the new coronavirus reached 621,090 today, there are now 1,421 cases in the Caribbean, up from 1,100. However, the death toll across the region is now at 72 as Puerto Rico has so far reported 36 deaths to date, a spike from 3.

The Dominican Republic, however, continues to lead the region with the highest number of cases, adding 148 new cases to bring its total confirmed cases to 729. This as the country’s death toll jumped to 28, increasing by 8 from its Friday total.

Elsewhere in the region, the virus is also up ticking. Guadeloupe added 23 cases to now reach 96 to date, as the territory’s death total also increased to 2.

The French Caribbean territory of Martinique has 93 cases but did not report an increase to date. It also has only one death. Cuba has 80 cases and two deaths.

Here’s where other countries in this region now stack up right now:

Puerto Rico – 100 plus 36 deaths

Trinidad and Tobago – 66 plus 2 deaths

Aruba – 33

Jamaica – 30, after adding four new cases. But it still has only one death.

French Guiana – 28

Barbados – 26

US Virgin Islands – 19

Bermuda – 17

Dominica – 11

St. Martin – 11

Bahamas – 10

Cayman Islands – 8 plus one death

Haiti – 8

Suriname – 8

Curacao – 7 plus one death

Antigua & Barbuda – 7

Grenada – 7

Guyana – 5 plus one death

Montserrat – 5

St. Barth – 3

St. Lucia – 3

Sint Maarten – 3

Belize – 2

Anguilla – 2

British Virgin Islands – 2

St. Kitts & Nevis – 2

Turks & Caicos – 2

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 1

NewsAmericasNow.com