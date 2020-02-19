Twitter Users Hammer Bloomberg For Failure To Mention Bermuda Residence At Democratic Debate

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Feb. 20, 2020: Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg entered the Democratic Presidential debates last night and immediately became the punching bag. But while frontrunner and Senator Bernie Sander may have made a veiled reference to the billionaire’s home in a “tax haven,” Twitter users were not as subtle.

“Bernie missed the opportunity to ask about Bloomberg’s home in Bermuda,” CBSN Live host Nomiki Konst tweeted.

The National Notice also weighed in, noting that while Sanders asked Bloomberg about his extra homes, Bloomberg said “he just lives in his Manhattan mansion, ignoring his Bermuda home (next to Berlusconi’s) where Bloomberg spent half his week as NYC mayor.”

The answer was not lost on Amy Guskin and Andrew Kaczynski.

“Bloomberg lying about not having a house in a tax haven! What about Bermuda, Mike?? #BernieIsTheFrontRunner #DemDebate,” Guskin tweeted while Kaczynski pointed out: “Bloomberg didn’t mention the Bermuda house.”

“Bloomberg is literally a part-time resident of Bermuda, a tax haven. #DemocraticDebate,” added Florida resident Louis Figueroa while Claire Hirschberg tweeted: “Okay I grew up in Bermuda everyone knows Bloomberg has a house there for tax reasons. He is such a disgrace.”

“It’s a little more than disingenuous for Bloomberg to say his only house is in New York City. What about Upstate New York? What about Florida? What about London? What about Bermuda? #DemocraticDebate,” asked Ben Greenman while Heidi O’Brien tweeted: “What a shameless liar Bloomberg is. He uses Bermuda as his tax haven.”

The Hill’s Joe Concha was more tongue in cheek as he tweeted: “Bloomberg could have flown back and forth to Bermuda in the time he hasn’t spoken.”

Here’s more on Bloomberg’s Bermuda mansion.

NewsAmericasNow.com